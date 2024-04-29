Why We Decided To Reduce The Prices Of Our Noodles – Indomie Discloses

The maker of Indomie Instant Noodles, Dufil Prima Foods Ltd, has shared fresh update on the prices of its products following a sudden increase a few months back.

The company explained that the recent drop in prices of Indomie Instant Noodles was due to significant improvement in the country’s economy rather than reduced patronage.

The company’s Group Corporate Communications and Event Manager, Temitope Ashiwaju stated this while speaking with newsmen on Saturday in Lagos.

He explained that the company was also impacted by economic realities, which led to increased prices of Indomie noodles in the past.

According to him, “For a listening company such as ours, we felt at some point in time, against our operational cost to adjust when things started to improve.

“We are not here to rip people’s out. Of course, if you starve people and make the products out of reach, it will also affect us.

“Reduction in prices came when the operational cost started to go down.

“We don’t have a choice than to adjust to realities of times and other indices as they improve because serving people are at the centre of our core value.

“The moment we realised that things started to stabilise, we all hope and pray the economy gets better, as a responsible company, we felt it was time to do a further price reduction.”

Ashiwaju highlighted that the company has been operating in Nigeria for over two decades, with factories and installations across the country.