UK Authorities Strip British-Nigerian Cosmetic Doctor Of License For Allegedly Offering Botox For S*x

A Nigerian cosmetic doctor based in the United Kingdom, Dr Oluwafemi “Tijion” Esho, has had his medical license revoked after being found guilty of offering Botox treatments in exchange for sexual favours .

Esho, a renowned TV cosmetic doctor, admitted to an inappropriate emotional involvement with the woman, identified as Patient A, with whom he shared “unsuitable” sexual messages on Instagram.

During his appearance before the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS), the doctor argued that he never engaged in any physical sexual activity with Patient A, who provided sex services through OnlyFans and webcams.

Earlier this month, an MPTS panel based in Manchester ruled that Dr Esho had sexual intercourse with Patient A at his Newcastle upon Tyne clinic in 2021, and provided Botox free of charge.

According to the Telegraph, the tribunal also stated that, during a prior consultation months ago, he touched her hair and pressed himself against her after making inappropriate remarks about her buttocks.

Last year, the tribunal found that the doctor had made similar remarks to Patient A and permitted her to masturbate him.

Therefore, the tribunal concluded that Dr. Esho’s ability to practice was compromised due to his misconduct, leading to the decision on Saturday to strike Esho’s name from the medical register.

The reasons behind the tribunal’s decision to impose the sanction will be made public next week.

Dr Esho is the founder of the Esho Clinic, which has locations in London, Liverpool, and Dubai and serves several celebrity clients.