Amid Scarcity, Fuel Prices Fluctuate Between ₦730, ₦750 Per Litre

Petrol stations in Aba, the commercial hub of Abia state, operated by both major and Independent Petroleum Marketers, are selling products to customers at a pump price ranging from ₦730 to ₦750 per litre.

According to The Nation’s correspondent, Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) was initially priced between ₦710 and ₦730 over the weekend.

Despite the sit-at-home directive from the Indigenous People of Biafra (Biafra), several petrol stations opened on Monday, April 29, with no queues observed.

Further investigation into the reasons behind the sudden PMS price change yielded no results, and several petrol station managers declined to comment.

Meanwhile, as the fuel scarcity in Nigeria intensified, operators have cited the national energy company’s current inability to import enough fuel as the cause of the irregular supply.

Naija News reports that Nigerians in Lagos and other parts of the country struggled to find petrol as many filling stations remained closed during the weekend.

According to The Punch, an operator mentioned that the erratic supply is a consequence of the national energy company’s incapacity to import adequate quantities.

However, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), on Sunday, reacted to the scarcity of fuel across Nigeria.

In his reaction to the crisis, the Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd, Olufemi Soneye expressed optimism that the long queues will clear in the coming days, adding that NNPC Ltd has adequate stock.