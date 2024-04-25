I Have Been Married For Twenty Years And Never Cooked For My Husband, Kids – Mojisola Hunponu-Wusu

The founder of Woodhall Capital, Mojisola Hunponu-Wusu, has said she has been married for 20 years and has never cooked for her husband and kids.

The entrepreneur stated this during an appearance on The Diary Of A Naija Girl’ podcast.

Hunponu-Wusu explained that she has never had the time to cook or do other home chores.

She said her husband is not bothered about her shunning the kitchen, adding that cooking might not be his “love language.”

She, however, said she does “other things” that her husband likes.

She said, “I’ve been married for 20 years, but I’ve never cooked in my home.

“I don’t get to cook. I love to have more time, not only for cooking, but for other things across the family but I don’t just get the time and I’ve to be true to my purpose and myself.

“And somehow, I hope I’m not speaking for him, maybe cooking is not my husband’s love language. Maybe he has other things I’m doing. We’ve three kids.”

Why I Never Supported Tunde Onakoya In Playing Chess – Father Offers Advise To Nigerian Parents

Meanwhile, Pa Onakoya, the father of Nigerian chess master, Tunde Onakoya, has said that he never supported his son in playing Chess.

Naija News recalls that on April 17, Onakoya commenced his attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest chess marathon.

On April 20, Onakoya broke the record for the longest-ever chess marathon, clocking 60 hours at Times Square in New York, United States.

In a video making the rounds online, Pa Onakoya described the Chess master as resilient, stating that he never knew that Chess would make him popular.

According to him, when Tunde was a child, he would pack everything away whenever he saw him playing Chess because he wanted him to focus on his academics.

Pa Onakoya further advised Nigerian parents to encourage their children to follow their passion.

He said, “To me, Babatunde Onakoya is an angel because whatever he set his mind on must succeed.

“As a small child, when Tunde was playing Chess, I usually packed everything away from him because I wanted him to focus on school. I didn’t know that it was what would make him popular like this.

“My advice for parents is that they shouldn’t discourage their children from their passions. I wanted Tunde to be a doctor but I didn’t know that Chess would make him popular like this. I thank God.”