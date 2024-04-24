IRCC Issues 2,095 ITAs In Latest Express Entry Draw

The Immigration Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has made a significant move by issuing 2,095 Invitations to Apply (ITAs) to candidates under the Express Entry system.

This move is part of the third draw conducted this month, which showcases Canada’s ongoing commitment to welcoming skilled immigrants.

The latest draw, which took place on [Insert Date], saw candidates needing a minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of 529 to be considered for the ITAs. This draw is part of the regular Express Entry draws that IRCC conducts to invite candidates from the Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP), the Canadian Experience Class (CEC), and the Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP).

IRCC’s Express Entry system is designed to manage applications for economic immigration. It assesses candidates based on factors such as age, language ability, education, work experience, and occupation. The CRS score, derived from these factors, determines a candidate’s ranking in the Express Entry pool, with higher scores increasing the likelihood of receiving an ITA.

Earlier this month, on April 10 and 11, IRCC held two additional draws. The April 10 general draw invited 1,280 candidates with a minimum CRS score of 549, marking it as the draw with the highest minimum CRS score in 2024 so far. This increase from previous draws reflects the evolving criteria and demand for skilled individuals in Canada’s workforce.

Date Draw Type Number of ITAs Minimum CRS April 23 General 2,095 529 April 11 STEM occupations 4,500 491 April 10 General 1,280 549 March 26 French language proficiency 1,500 388 March 25 General 1,980 524 March 13 Transport occupations 975 430 March 12 General 2,850 525 February 29 French language proficiency 2,500 336 February 28 General 1,470 534 February 16 Agriculture and agri-food occupations 150 437 February 14 Healthcare occupations 3,500 422 February 13 General 1,490 535 February 1 French language proficiency 7,000 365 January 31 General 730 541 January 23 General 1,040 543 January 10 General 1,510 546

Furthermore, the April 11 draw was specifically targeted at candidates eligible for category-based selection in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) occupations. This draw, aiming to address Canada’s needs in critical sectors, invited 4,500 candidates with a minimum CRS of 491, highlighting the importance of skills alignment with Canada’s economic priorities.

Category-based selection draws were introduced in May 2023 as a strategic approach for IRCC to identify and invite Express Entry candidates with highly sought-after attributes, including language proficiency and occupation. The categories include healthcare occupations, STEM professions, trades occupations, transport occupations, agriculture and agri-food occupations, and strong French proficiency. Candidates in these categories must meet specific criteria, such as work experience and language proficiency, to qualify for consideration.

Express Entry continues to be a pivotal pathway for skilled immigrants looking to make Canada their permanent home. Candidates who receive ITAs through Express Entry can proceed with their applications for permanent resident status, with IRCC aiming to process these applications within six months.

As Canada remains committed to attracting top talent and addressing skill gaps in key sectors, the Express Entry system remains a cornerstone of its immigration strategy. It facilitates the entry of skilled individuals who contribute to the country’s economic growth and diversity.