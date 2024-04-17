Former Kwara Senator, Rafiu Ibrahim Is Dead

A former Kwara South Senator, Rafiu Adebayo Ibrahim, has been pronounced dead.

Adebayo, who represented Kwara South Senatorial District in the eighth National Assembly, died on Wednesday morning.

According to a statement issued by his family, the late Senator left behind a legacy of dedication, service, and profound impact on the people.

The statement added: “We kindly request your prayers and support during this difficult time. His burial arrangements will be communicated in due course.

“We pray Allah to forgive his shortcomings and grant him Al-Jannah Firdaus. Ameen.”

Colonel Hassan Stan-Labo Is Dead

The Nigerian Military School (NMS) Old Boys forum has announced the death of Colonel Hassan Stan-Labo (Rtd.), a distinguished security consultant and defence strategist.

The news was confirmed by Air Commodore Sani Zakari (Rtd.), marking a significant loss within the military community.

Col. Stan-Labo, a respected figure in military and security circles, was a short-service officer who received his training at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA).

The former military officer was a proud member of the 1979 NMS Boy set, known for his strategic acumen and contributions to national security.

He was a proud member of the 1979 NMS Boy set, known for his strategic acumen and contributions to national security.