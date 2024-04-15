Davido And Model Bonita Maria Caught In Intimate Photo Leak

Advertisement

A cozy photo of Nigerian music superstar Davido with a U.S.-based model, Bonita Maria, has caused a stir on the internet, leading to widespread speculation about the nature of their relationship.

The image, which shows the pair in an intimate pose, was inadvertently uploaded by Maria and quickly deleted, but not before it was captured by numerous social media users.

The photo displayed the duo close together, in a relaxed pose, with Davido’s arm around Maria. This unexpected glimpse into the singer’s private life has sparked discussions across various platforms, as fans and followers speculate about the implications for Davido’s personal life.

Further fuelling the controversy, a leaked video emerged shortly after the photo was posted, showing Davido pleading tearfully on his knees.

In the video, the singer can be heard saying, “Please, I’m on my knees, oh my days, oh my days.” Maria captioned the video, “This who y’all attacking me over? Leave me alone.” The post has led to a wave of disappointment among Davido’s fans, particularly concerning the respect towards his wife, Chioma Adeleke.

Davido, known for his contributions to the Afrobeats genre and his private personal life, has yet to respond to the incident. His representatives have also remained silent, leaving the public to draw their own conclusions from the viral images and video.