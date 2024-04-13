Veteran Journalist, Rotimi Sankore Is Dead

Advertisement

The Nigerian media industry mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished figures, Rotimi Sankore, a veteran journalist and renowned development data expert, whose death was announced on Saturday.

The Chief Executive Officer of RadioNow 95.3FM, Kadaria Ahmed, confirmed the sad news through a heartfelt post on Facebook.

Describing Sankore, Ahmed highlighted his exceptional contributions to journalism in Nigeria, referring to him as “one of Nigeria’s finest journalists and excellent all-around human beings.”

“It is with deep sorrow that I announce we have lost one of Nigeria’s finest journalists and excellent all round human beings, Rotimi Sankore. Rotimi loved Nigeria with a passion that allowed him to be honest about her problems and what needs to be done to solve them.

“He was an expert data journalist, the best at what he does. He could analyse data like no one else I knew using it to understand events but also project trajectories, especially avoidable ones.

“Over the years Rotimi spent time and energy trying to make sure those in government, policy makers and ordinary Nigerians understand what the numbers show, how they came about , what they mean and how they can help us understand what needs to be done.

“His work was insightful and was significant and it is his legacy. His death is a big loss . We will miss him. My heartfelt condolences to his daughter and his family,” the post read.

Sankore was a Development and Policy Expert, Journalist/Journalism Trainer, and Human Rights Advocate.

He was the ED/Editor-in-Chief of the Africa Centre for Development Journalism, a centre that offers strategic communication support to organisations that aim to effect social, political, and economic change in Africa.

He worked as a Journalist across Africa and internationally, and until recently, was Editorial Board Chair of Nigeria Info Radio Group / Part of AIM Media Group with 13 Stations in Lagos, Abuja, Kano, Port Harcourt and Onitsha (Incorporating Nigeria Info, WaZoBia, Cool FM & Arewa Radio Stations).