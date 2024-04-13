Meet The 5 Most Educated People In The World

Advertisement

Success in life can indeed be a multi-faceted concept, reflecting a spectrum of achievements depending on individual aspirations and values.

For many, the alignment of personal passions with academic pursuits represents a profound form of success, going beyond the traditional markers of wealth and fame.

In celebrating this unique aspect of success, it is inspiring to look at some of the most educated individuals around the world who have pushed the boundaries of learning to great extents.

According to BusinessDay, Here’s a look at five of the most educated people globally, whose academic achievements are both impressive and inspiring:

VN Parthiban

He is an Indian professor with more than 145 academic degrees over the past 30 years. He has obtained multiple degrees, including Master of Science, Law, Commerce, Business Administration, Arts, and 12 research degrees.

Parthiban teaches more than 100 subjects in colleges across Chennai, and he spends all his Sundays appearing for examinations and studying.

He is worth more than $16,923 million net worth. Speaking about his passion for education, Parthiban said; “I’m still doing more courses! My passion lies in studying for and writing examinations.”

On his upbringing, he disclosed that his mother had a difficult time raising him but she made sure he studied. And that was foundational for his quest for learning.

Michael Nicholson

Nicholson is an American perpetual student from Kalamazoo, Michigan with a lot of degrees.

He was born in 1941 and has earned 30 degrees over 55 years, including 22 master’s degrees, one bachelor’s degree, two associate degrees, three specialist degrees, and one doctorate.

Speaking about his pursuit in life, Nicholson said; “I just stayed in school and took mental jobs to pay for the education and just made a point of getting more degrees and eventually I retired so that I could go full time in school.”

Nicholson took on a job as a parking attendant to attain a tuition discount.

Abdul Karim Bangura

Meet Emmanuel Darko, an entrepreneur using blockchain to power remittance across Africa.

He is an African man who naturalized in America. He was born on August 26, 1953, in Sierra Leone, and he is one of the most educated people in the world.

Bangura is a highly educated American Sierra Leonean author, academic administrator, researcher, and scientist.

He holds five doctorate degrees, speaks 18 languages, and has published over 100 books and more than 700 scholarly articles, making him one of the world’s most educated people.

Bangura attended Georgetown University in 1992 and Columbus University in 2001. He has won more than 50 prestigious scholarly and community awards.

In his discussion of issues of leadership in Africa, Bangura once said; “My people of Africa, we were created in the image of God, but men have made us think that we are chickens, and we still think we are, but we are eagles. Stretch forth your wings and fly! Don’t be content with the food of chickens.”

Benjamin Bolger

He is an American perpetual student who, as of March 2022, had earned 17 degrees and is believed to be the second-most-credentialed person in modern history.

He holds degrees from Columbia, Brown, Stanford, Dartmouth, Oxford, and Cambridge, as well as another degree from Harvard, Penn, and Cornell.

Bolger was born in 1975 in Flint, Michigan, and has gotten 30 degrees so far. He is a strategic consultant, visiting assistant professor and teaching fellow at Harvard University.

Nikolaos Tzenios

Nikolaos Tzenios, commonly known as Nicolas Tzenios, is the most titled science academician in the world. He has seven doctoral degrees.

He is a renowned researcher and academic with a distinguished record of accomplishments in public health, medical research, global security, and education, among other fields.

Tzenios is a fellow of seven science academies and holds seven university doctorate degrees.

He has received numerous awards and titles, including the titles “Most Titled Science Academician in the World” and “Most Highly Educated Person in the World” from the Official World Records.