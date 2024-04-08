Electricity Workers Threaten Strike Over Tariff Hike

Advertisement

The leadership of the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) has condemned the federal government’s recent increase in electricity tariffs.

Recall that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) raised electricity tariffs for customers enjoying 20 hours of power supply daily on April 3.

The Commission said customers in this category are said to be under the Band A classification, and the increase will see them pay N225 kilowatts per hour instead of the current N66.

In a statement on Sunday signed by its National President, Adebiyi Adeyeye, the NUEE strongly the recent hike and demanded a reversal of the recent increase in electricity tariff.

The union stated that it would not hesitate to withdraw its members, which would be used by distribution companies to impose the new tariffs if the hike was not reversed.

NUEE said the tariff hike would disproportionately affect those who rely heavily on electricity for their daily needs and added that the shift in pricing dynamics threatens to further expose inequalities among Nigerians by placing undue strain on the less privileged.

Adeyeye argued that there was nothing wrong with the government subsidising electricity, as the leadership of advanced countries also subsidised electricity for people.

The statement partly read, “It’s not out of place to have the government subsidise electricity. In some advanced countries, they still do that till now. Germany, for example, has a long history of supporting renewable energy resources through feed-in tariffs. The subsidy is paid based on the amount of electricity produced, and it helps to offset the initial cost of installing renewable energy systems.

“Also, the United States has various programs that provide subsidies to low-income households to help them afford their electricity bills. These programs are typically administered by state and local governments, and they can take the form of direct bill discounts or assistance with weatherization measures that can help reduce energy consumption.

“The recent electricity tariff hike is a blatant disregard for the economic struggles of Nigerian workers. Not even in a society where minimum wages are ambivalently doubtful.

“If the government fails to address the crippling cost of electricity, NUEE will not hesitate to take strong action, including the swift withdrawal of our members expected to be used by DISCOs to impose the tariff hike on the good people, to protect the livelihood of our members.

“I, however, call upon all Nigerians to join us in raising our voices against this injustice. Together, we can force the government to prioritize the well-being of its citizens over corporate interests. Our unwavering commitment remains to safeguard the interests of our members and ensure equitable access to electricity for all Nigeria.”