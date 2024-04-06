NERC Provides Updated Instructions To Discos Regarding Electricity Tariff Raise

Advertisement

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has imposed five fresh directives on electricity distribution firms following the recent tariff increase.

The recent notice containing the directives was signed by Deputy General Manager of Market Competition and Rates, Abba Terab.

Recall that NERC authorized an increase in the electricity tariff per unit from about N66 to N225 for the different distribution companies (DisCos) in Nigeria.

NERC’s follow-up directive specifies that distribution companies must apply the new tariff solely to the 480 recently approved Band A feeders.

All DisCos were directed to immediately post on their websites the schedule of affected Band A feeders, as determined by the rate review.

The Commission has specified that all DisCos must establish a portal on their website by April 10, 2024.

This portal will allow customers to check their current bands by entering their meter or account numbers, providing a clear process for customers to follow.

NERC mandated the reimbursement of customers overcharged at the updated rate through energy tokens, with a deadline set for Thursday, April 11, 2024, and documentation of compliance required by April 12, 2024.

The Commission has made it clear that it will be closely monitoring the firm’s compliance with these directives, underlining the importance of adhering to the new rules.