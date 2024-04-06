Ex-ABN Chieftain, Abimbola Davis Dies At 67

Advertisement

A former prominent figure of the Association for Better Nigeria (ABN) and a well-known golfer, Abimbola Davis, has died in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State.

Davis’s death was confirmed to Punch, by his elder brother, Mr. Azeez Olalekan, also known as Energy, who expressed shock over the sudden loss.

The deceased was last seen active and in high spirits at the Ibadan Golf Club earlier this week, making his demise even more unexpected.

Davis played a significant role in the ABN, an association infamously remembered for its part in the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election.

Under the leadership of the late Arthur Nzeribe, the ABN was instrumental in the events leading to the cancellation of what was considered Nigeria’s freest and fairest election, won by Chief MKO Abiola of the Social Democratic Party.

This controversial move by the ABN culminated in securing an injunction from the Abuja High Court of Justice Bassey Ikpeme, merely two days before the scheduled election, thereby preventing the electoral commission from proceeding with the vote.

The late Davis, apart from his political affiliations, was a popular figure in the golfing community of Ibadan, often seen enjoying the sport at the Ibadan Golf Club.

His residence in the Jericho area of Ibadan became the scene of his unexpected passing last Friday.

As the news of his death spreads, members of the Ibadan Golf Club and the broader community are mourning the loss of a vibrant personality known for his passion for golf and his involvement in the political landscape of Nigeria.

He said, “The news of Davis came to us a shock. This is someone that still had fun with some of his friends on Tuesday after visiting the Ibadan Golf Club.

“His children are abroad and would host an online conference with the family today to discuss his burial arrangements.”

Another source who spoke on condition of anonymity also confirmed his death, saying, “He has been embalmed in an hospital in Ring Road, Ibadan.”

All attempts to get the newly elected President, Ibadan Golf Club, Seyi Alaba, to speak on his death proved abortive.

Davis was born on September 29, 1957, in Ibadan into the family of Adebiyi of the Agboole Onilu (Drummer’s Compound) at Itutaba, Ibadan.

He was the Chairman/CEO of Capital 3 Limited, a strategic and business consulting firm with a focus on retail market development.

He was also the Chairman of Books & Sports Limited, a company with focus on film, documentary production and entertainment.

He served as the Chairman of the Policy Commission on Solid Minerals set up by the Federal Government and the Nigeria Economic Summit Group in 2005 to chat ways for the progress and development of Solid Minerals in the country during the Nigeria Economic Summit, NES 10.

Davis was an avid golfer and was also the President of the PoolPlayers Conference of Nigeria, a pool, snooker, and billiard game affiliated with the World Pool Players Association.

He signed Nigeria to participate in the game at the Olympic Games in 2005, the year the game (pool) was registered to be part of the Olympic Games.

He was married to Olayinka Apeeti Motunrayo with children.