List Of Countries With Cheapest And Most Expensive Price Of Cement In The World

Advertisement

The cost of cement varies significantly across the world due to factors like production costs, availability of raw materials, labour costs, and government policies.

It’s important to note that cement prices are subject to change due to global economic conditions, fluctuations in demand and supply, changes in raw material costs, and other economic factors.

The figures can vary within each country based on specific market conditions at any given time.

Here’s a look at some of the countries with the cheapest and most expensive cement prices based on available data and reports:

Countries with the Cheapest Cement Prices

1. India: Cement in India is relatively cheap due to efficient production processes, vast limestone deposits, and intense market competition. The average price can be around $60 to $100 per metric ton.

2. Indonesia: Due to large domestic production and efficient manufacturing processes, Indonesia has some of the lowest cement prices, approximately $30 to $60 per metric ton.

3. China: As the world’s largest producer of cement, China benefits from economies of scale, with prices ranging between $35 and $75 per metric ton.

4. Iran: Sanctions and a focus on domestic consumption have kept Iranian cement prices low, around $35 to $55 per metric ton.

5. Pakistan: Competitive local production and large limestone reserves contribute to Pakistan’s low cement prices, typically between $55 and $70 per metric ton.

Countries with the Most Expensive Cement Prices

1. Switzerland: High labor and production costs make Switzerland one of the countries with the most expensive cement, costing upwards of $160 per metric ton.

2. Norway: Similar to Switzerland, Norway has high production costs, leading to cement prices that can exceed $150 per metric ton.

3. Denmark: With limited domestic production and high labor costs, Denmark sees cement prices around $120 to $180 per metric ton.

4. Iceland: The island’s remote location and import reliance drive up cement prices, often surpassing $150 per metric ton.

5. Australia: Despite significant domestic production, operational costs in Australia are high, resulting in cement prices of about $100 to $130 per metric ton.