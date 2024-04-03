The Oldest Man In The World Is Dead

Advertisement

The oldest man in the world, Juan Vicente Perez Mora has died at the ripe age of 114.

Mora, a Venezuelan, was certified in 2022 by Guinness World Records as the oldest man in the world.

The deceased died on Tuesday.

“Juan Vicente Perez Mora has transcended into eternity at 114 years of age,” Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on social media platform X.

Advertisement

Mora was officially confirmed as the world’s oldest man alive on February 4, 2022, when he was 112 years and 253 days old, according to Guinness.

A father of 11, as of 2022 he had 41 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

The farmer known as Tio Vicente was born in the town of El Cobre, in the Andean state of Tachira on May 27, 1909, and was the ninth of 10 children.

Advertisement

“At the age of five years old, he started working with his dad and brothers in agriculture and assisted with sugar cane and coffee harvesting,” a Guinness statement from 2022 said.

Perez went on to become a sheriff and was responsible for resolving land and family disputes, while still working in agriculture.

Four Nigerians Make 2024 Forbes List Of World’s Richest Persons

Meanwhile, the 2024 Forbes list of richest persons in the world has been unveiled. The list which was recently released, features four Nigerian billionaires.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Nigerians who made the list of 2,781 billionaires are Aliko Dangote, Mike Adenuga, Abdulsamad Rabiu and Femi Otedola.

According to Forbes, it used stock prices and exchange rates from March 8 2024 to curate its latest list of billionaires. It also maintains a real-time index of these billionaires for more in-depth research.

From the 2024 list, The United States with a record 813 billionaires worth $5.7 trillion tops the list of the country with the most billionaires. China comes second with a record number of 473 billionaires worth $1.7 trillion and, India comes third with a record 200 billionaires.

The world’s billionaires are worth a total of $14.2 trillion which is a significant increase of $2 trillion from the 2023 record.

Below are Nigerians on the list.

Aliko Dangote

The Nigerian business mogul who also happens to be the richest man in Africa is ranked at number 144 in the world, with a current networth of $13.4bn.

Dangote is the chairman of Dangote Group.

Mike Adenuga

The second Nigerian on the list is Globacom chairman, Mike Adenuga ranked at number 409 with a current networth of $6.7bn. He built his wealth in Telecommunications and oil.

Abdulsamad Rabiu

The third Nigerian on the list is Abdulsamad Rabiu of BUA group. He is ranked at number 581 with a current networth of $5.2bn. BUA Group is a Nigerian conglomerate involved in Cement production, sugar, refining, and real estate.

Femi Otedola

The fourth Nigerian on the list is Femi Otedola, who is ranked at number 2152 with a current networth of $1.4bn.