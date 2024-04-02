I Will Resign Immediately If I Am Caught Collecting Money From Principals – Sen Odey

Advertisement

The Commissioner for Education in Cross River State, Stephen Odey, has said he will resign the day it is discovered that he demanded or collected money from any school principal in the state.

Odey made the vow when he reeled out the achievements of his ministry under Gov Bassey Otu.

He has also threatened to sack principals found indulging in extortion of innocent students and pupils.

According to him, “Any day you hear that I have asked any school teachers or principals for money, I will not wait to be removed. I will resign immediately.

“There are reports suggesting extortions by school authorities. These, I cannot tolerate. I won’t condone any principals extorting students.

“I have tried to stop extortion in schools in this state since my appointment. I have disciplined many principals and teachers found culpable.

“We have embarked on wide-ranging reforms in the education sector, where measures are applied on deserving and undeserving teachers appropriately. ”

Odey disclosed that Gov Otu was paying attention to the proposal to promote teachers and engage 6,000 more teachers, adding that there has been a dearth of teachers in the state.

Speaking further, he disclosed that lots of incentives are lined up, adding that during recruitment they will mostly engage those in the catchment areas, such as those living in the rural areas.

He announced that some of the teachers who were demoted because of deficiencies in their qualifications will now be reinstated after upgrading themselves academically as directed.

“I have personally visited schools in Akamkpa LGA and other LGAs where reports were rife about cultism where serious actions have been taken, resulting in a drastic reduction in such nocturnal activities by students,” he added.