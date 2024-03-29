I Haven’t Even Touched My N120 Million BBNaija Winning Prize – Ilebaye Brags

Advertisement

BBNaija All-Stars season winner, Ilebaye Odiniya has bragged about having her N120m grand prize money intact.

Ilebaye shared this on her Snapchat page to her followers, effectively shutting down trolls who had previously mocked her for her financial struggles.

One of Ilebaye’s followers suggested that she appears broke due to her restrained social media content.

In her response, Ilebaye stressed that how much money someone has shouldn’t be judged based on what they show off on social media or the fancy things they display for others to see.

To support her argument, the Gen-Z Baddie reiterated that her N120 million prize money is still complete, emphasizing that she hasn’t spent any of it.

The 23-year-old millionaire urged her followers not to underestimate her financial situation while expressing gratitude to the show’s organizers for making her wealthy.

“Lmaoo! When it comes to being broke, don’t add Ilebaye’s name to that circle, girl! lol, brokenness isn’t my portion, and I thank God for using Big Brother to have my own money.

“Because I don’t post doesn’t mean I don’t have. If I post, y’all will d!e of hate. I’m saving you guys from unnecessary High BP. I haven’t even touched that 120M yet. Lmao, you think it’s by posting designers that make you rich,” she stated.