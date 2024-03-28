Nnamdi Kanu: Buhari’s Former Minister Tells Ribadu How To Hunt Down Escaped Binance Boss

The former Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung, has advised the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, to deploy a similar strategy used in arresting the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, on the escaped Binance official, Nadeem Anjarwal.

Naija News recalls that on June 2021, the IPOB leader was extradited from Kenya and has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS), facing charges related to treasonable felony.

In a post via X on Thursday, Dalung, while reacting to Anjarwalla’s escape from the custody of security operatives in Nigeria and exit from the country, urged Ribadu to use the same strategy as Kanu to hunt down the Binance boss.

According to him, the escape of the suspect from lawful custody was an organised conspiracy by powerful forces within the government circles as a coverup for their involvement in the criminal enterprise.

He wrote, “If FG can abduct Nnamdi Kanu from Kenya to Nigeria to face trial, then @NuhuRibadu must deploy the same strategy to hunt down Nadeem Anjarwala by ensuring that he is brought to justice.

“The escaped of the suspect reveals official conspiracy, who approved the escort to the mosque? Nadeem Anjarwala Binance executive suspect escaped from lawful custody was organized conspiracy by powerful forces within government circles as cover up for their involvement in the criminal enterprise. If not why were the suspects given preferential treatment in a guest house?”