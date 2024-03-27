Traditionalists Push For Incorporation Of Traditional Religious Knowledge In School Subjects

The Traditional Religion Worshippers’ Association emphasized the need for Federal and State Governments to set up schools dedicated to teaching traditional religious knowledge.

This move seeks to ensure the preservation and dissemination of Yoruba culture and tradition among the youth.

Speaking in Ibadan, the secretary of the Oyo State association, Fayemi Fakayode, called for the incorporation of traditional religious knowledge into primary and secondary school curricula, mirroring the presence of Islamic and Christian Religious Knowledge subjects.

The secretary, who is the Founder of Olodumare’s Temple of Light International, personally signed a statement highlighting the importance of providing proper education to enlighten the younger generation about Yoruba history and heritage. He cited the misinterpretation of African origins and culture as a cause of misconceptions about traditional religion.

He mentioned that with Traditional Religious Knowledge (TRK) integrated into the education system, children and grandchildren would no longer rely on foreigners or individuals from different religious backgrounds to learn about their religion, culture, tradition, and history, as these external influences have often portrayed the religion negatively to entice them away.

Fakayode said, “We made this call during the installation of two Brazilians, Awoyomi Fakayode and Iyanifa Ifatayo Obemo as Mayegun and Yeye Mayegun of Ìjọ Ìmọ́lẹ̀ Olódùmarè Àgbáyé, respectively, on Sunday at Alade Town in the Akinyele Local Government Area of the state.

“The time has come for both the Federal and State Governments to include TRK as a subject in the primary and secondary school curriculum, like they have the IRK and CRK, respectively. There is a need for proper education to impart to the younger generations the needed knowledge of our traditions and religion.

“Also, there is a need to equip the younger generations with culturally based knowledge which will make them useful for themselves and their land as well as implanting in them the spirit of patriotism that will make them unyielding to the spirit of betraying their ancestors.

“We call on the traditionalists to start making efforts to establish this subject in our primary and secondary schools, while the Federal and State Governments will give it the needed support by approving its inclusion in the school’s syllabus and curriculum.”