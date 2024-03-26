‘You Need Painkillers To Go Through Aba-Port Harcourt Road’ – Umahi Laments

Minister of Works, David Umahi, has expressed concern for commuters and motorists plying the federal road connecting Port Harcourt and Aba.

Naija News reports that Umahi lamented the poor state of the road in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Uchenna Orji.

Umahi issued a seven-day ultimatum to contractors working on federal roads in the southeast and South-south to accelerate work while ensuring compliance with contract specifications.

He further stated that the federal government managed to save more than N300 billion by fixing a problem discovered two weeks ago on the road near the Second Niger Bridge in Onitsha, Southeast Nigeria.

He said, “I feel for them very highly. When you go through this road, you now need to take a number of painkillers. It’s not desirable.

“So I’m begging CCECC, the controller and engineers to do everything possible in the next seven days and create a smooth sail on this right hand side.

“And just only two days back, with these leaders, we went to Asaba to look at the design of the bypass of the second Niger bridge, and we went to Onitsha.

“And by that singular movement, we saw that the design was defective and we agreed on a new kind of design. That was how we saved the country over N300 billion by that singular movement to that location.”