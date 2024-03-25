Price Of Blocks In Nigeria Today

The construction industry in Nigeria is facing a sharp increase in the prices of building blocks, which can be attributed to the recent hike in the cost of cement and sharp sand.

Blocks, a staple in the Nigerian construction sector, come in various sizes, including 6 inches, 5 inches, and 9 inches, each available in hollow and solid forms.

Blocks, which are preferred over traditional bricks for their cost-effectiveness and speed of construction, are crucial in wall construction.

They are part of the precast concrete category, meaning they are produced and cured before being transported to construction sites.

The cost of these blocks varies across Nigeria and is heavily influenced by the regional prices of sand and cement.

Currently, the going rate for a 6-inch block is around 350 naira, while a 9-inch block costs approximately 550 naira.

Production ratios indicate that a bag of cement can yield 45 6-inch blocks, and a 20-ton truckload of sand can produce about 315 blocks.

Moreover, 5-inch Concrete Blocks are inexpensive and simple to install. The average price of 5-inch blocks in Nigeria is N250.

The cost of a 5-inch block can vary based on the source and the area, but it often falls between 200 and 300 naira.

Thus, 100 blocks would be required to build a conventional wall that is 10 feet long and 10 feet high, costing between 20,000 and 30,000 naira.