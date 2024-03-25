Nigerians React As Detained Binance Executive Escapes From Custody

Nigerians have expressed diverse reactions to the escape of a key Binance executive from the custody of the Nigerian Government.

Recall that two Biance executives, Nadeem Anjarwalla and Tigran Gambaryan, were initially detained upon their arrival in Nigeria on February 26, 2024, on allegations of tax evasion and other charges.

Following Binance’s non-compliance with a court order demanding data on Nigerian traders, the duo’s detention was extended to prevent evidence tampering.

But according to Premium Times, Anjarwalla managed to flee on Friday, March 22, from a guest house in Abuja where he and a colleague were being held.

It was learned that the escape occurred when guards allowed him to visit a nearby mosque for Ramadan prayers.

The dual British-Kenyan citizen is believed to have left Abuja aboard a Middle Eastern airline, raising questions about his departure despite Nigerian authorities holding his British passport.

Following the development, some netizens took to social media to express their views regarding the escape of the Binance executive from the federal government’s custody.

@Ikay_CFC wrote: “Someone you escorted to pray in a nearby mosque got to the airport and boarded a plane with a Kenyan passport and nobody knew? Oya tell us something else.”

@the_Lawrenz wrote: “If they explain Nigeria to. You and you understand it means you didn’t understand at all.”

@Oserume1 wrote: “The Nigerian Government released the Binance Executive as part of the bargain to get the information Nigeria Government needs from Binance.

“This APC Government is full of unintelligent lies and propaganda. Remember how Buhari’s Government released Boko Haram members from Kuje prison under the disguise of a prison break? APC na scam!”

@Irunnia_ wrote: “Don’t be surprised to find out that they were never arrested. They may have kept them in one hotel where they will be relaxing 🤣🤣”

@iam_wilsons wrote: “Nigeria is a comedy series and should be on Netflix 😂😂😂”

@Dbest101 wrote: “Wetin dis pipo take us for non 😂😂😂😂”

@aminsaad wrote: “Which “escape”? Either of the two happened:

1, He bought his way to freedom

2. He was “released” on negotiations

“Either way, Nigerian officials “collected”…. We are known the World over that money buys anything but anything in Nigeria…”

@Pabzus wrote: “Na cold zobo, em free em using scope. Which kain country be this self 🤣🤣🤣🤣”

@OmegaXDreams wrote: “Nigeria is not a serious country!!!”