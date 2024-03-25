NAPTIP Cautions Nigerians About Fake Job Vacancies Linked To Human Trafficking

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has raised concerns about the surge in fake job advertisements within the oil and gas fields across West Africa.

Naija News reports that the cautionary statement was released to the press in Abuja on Sunday by Vincent Adekoye, a communication officer at the agency.

Adekoye conveyed that NAPTIP’s Director-General, Prof. Fatima Waziri-Azi, issued the caution during a discussion on the evolving patterns of human trafficking in 2024.

Waziri-Azi said, “We have uncovered a new ploy by suspected human traffickers exploiting coordinated global brand trademarks, offering unrealistic oil and gas job vacancies to unsuspected Nigerians in neighbouring West African countries.

“NAPTIP has redoubled its efforts through enhanced partnership, collaboration, diligent prosecution, and extensive awareness against such gimmicks.”

She elaborated that the agency’s educational campaigns were designed to provide Nigerians with up-to-date and precise information to minimize vulnerability.

She added that “We have received reports indicating that traffickers have adopted new tactics to lure unsuspecting victims.

“Traffickers now shuttle their suspects to some nations under the guise of lucrative employment opportunities in gold mining and oil companies and entice them with promises of monthly incomes as high as 900 dollars, which, as always, are blatant lies.

“Victims are often instructed to bring up to N850,000 for documentation and other logistic expenses.

“Upon arrival at their destination, traffickers confiscate the money, along with victims’ phones and other personal belongings.

“The targeted demographic are male and female victims, aged between 15 and 35 years old.

“They are typically trafficked through the waterways of Ode Jetty in Lagos en-route Benin Republic and other parts of the West African region.

“Some victims are also trafficked via land routes.”

Waziri-Azi urged Nigerians to exercise caution, inquire, and seek a second opinion before accepting enticing offers, emphasizing that desperation should not obscure their judgment.

The NAPTIP boss urged Nigerians to report any suspected instances of human trafficking to the agency through 07030000203 or 627, emphasizing NAPTIP’s steadfast dedication to combating human trafficking and safeguarding the rights and dignity of all Nigerians.