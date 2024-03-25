Atiku’s Aide Mocks Tinubu Govt Over Escape Of Binance Executive From Custody

Spokesman to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Phrank Shaibu, has berated President Bola Tinubu’s administration over the escape of one of the detained Binance executives.

Shaibu claimed that President Tinubu’s government has ridiculed the country’s detention centres, making them where detainees escape any time they want.

Recall that Nadeem Anjarwalla, Binance’s Africa regional manager, and Tigran Gambaryan were initially detained upon their arrival in Nigeria on February 26, 2024, on allegations of tax evasion and other charges.

Following Binance’s non-compliance with a court order demanding data on Nigerian traders, the duo’s detention was extended to prevent evidence tampering.

But according to Premium Times, Anjarwalla managed to flee on Friday, March 22, from a guest house in Abuja where he and a colleague were being held.

It was learned that the escape occurred when guards allowed him to visit a nearby mosque for Ramadan prayers.

The dual British-Kenyan citizen is believed to have left Abuja aboard a Middle Eastern airline, raising questions about his departure despite Nigerian authorities holding his British passport.

The escape of the foreigner has led to speculation about the oversight and privileges granted to the detainees, including phone access, which may have facilitated the escape plan.

Reacting to the report in a post via his X handle on Monday, Shaibu described Anjarwalla’s escape as another riveting episode of what he called “Nigeria’s Got Escapes”.

He stated that no one needs security in the country anymore when the government can provide an escape room experience for all detained executives.

He said, “Another riveting episode of ‘Nigeria’s Got Escapes,’ brought to you by the @officialABAT administration! Detained Binance executive pulls off a vanishing act right under their noses?

“Bravo, @officialABAT, for transforming our detention centres into amateur magician training grounds! Who needs security when you can provide a thrilling escape room experience for all detained executives?

“Stay tuned for the next episode: “Escape from Nigeria: The Sequel” or ‘Nigeria’s Got Talent: The Fugitive Edition.’”