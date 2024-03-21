Three Argentine Footballers Placed Under House Arrest For Allegedly Raping Journalist

Three professional Argentine footballers from the first-division club, Velez Sarsfield, have been placed under house arrest in connection with the alleged rape of a 24-year-old sports journalist.

Naija News reports that the decision was handed down on Thursday.

The judge ordered three of the four defendants involved to be placed under 90-day house arrest. The fourth player has been released on bail.

This case has attracted widespread attention, as the accused individuals are associated with a club that ranks third in Argentina’s top league and counts among its alumni the renowned Atletico Madrid coach, Diego Simeone.

The allegations emerged following an incident on March 3 in a hotel room in Tucuman, Argentina, where the journalist claims she was raped after being invited by Uruguay international Sebastian Sosa.

According to the victim’s statement, she felt dizzy after consuming a few drinks, laid down on a bed, and subsequently was assaulted.

Prosecutor Eugenia Posse is pursuing rape charges against players Braian Cufre and Jose Florentin, while Abiel Osario faces charges of sexual abuse.

Sebastian Sosa, on the other hand, has been charged as a secondary participant, granted bail at $57,000, and is prohibited from leaving the country for 90 days.

The court’s decision to place the accused under house arrest follows the prosecution’s request for pre-trial detention to prevent any potential interference with the ongoing investigation.

If convicted, the players who have provided their testimony could face prison sentences of four to twenty years.

Velez Sarsfield has responded to the allegations by suspending the involved players and initiating an internal probe into the matter.

The club expressed its concern over the incident, stating that such actions are in direct opposition to its values and principles.

This case comes amid other high-profile legal proceedings involving footballers, including the recent bail release of former Brazil international Dani Alves in Spain and efforts by Robinho, a former Manchester City and Real Madrid player, to delay his nine-year sentence for a 2013 gang rape in Italy.