Australian Government Implements Stricter Visa Regulations For Nigerian Students, Others

The Australian Government has declared its intent to implement stricter visa regulations for Nigerian students and other international applicants due to a surge in migration numbers.

According to Reuters, starting this Saturday, there will be stricter English language requirements for student and graduate visas. Additionally, the government will gain authority to suspend education providers from enrolling international students if they repeatedly violate regulations.

In a statement, Home Affairs Minister, Clare O’Neil said, “The actions this weekend will continue to drive migration levels down while delivering on our commitments in the migration strategy to fix the broken system we inherited.”

The report said that a new “genuine student test” will be introduced to better target international students who come to Australia mainly for work purposes, alongside increased use of “no further stay” conditions on visitor visas.

This development stems from a range of actions taken last year to reverse COVID-era concessions introduced by the former government, including the removal of unrestricted working hours for international students.

At that time, the government announced plans to implement stricter rules for students, potentially reducing migrant intake by half within two years.

In 2022, Australia increased its yearly migration figures to aid businesses in hiring employees to address shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which enforced strict border regulations and barred foreign students and workers for almost two years.

However, the sudden surge of foreign workers and students has further tightened an already constricted rental market.