Solidstar Recounts Trekking From Awoyaya To Oriental Hotel While Battling Drug Addiction

Ace Nigerian singer, Joshua Iniyezo, better known as Solidstar, has revealed his past struggles with substance addiction.

In a teaser for an upcoming episode of the Honest Bunch podcast, the “Omotena” hitmaker shared that he encountered “ice” for the first time in 2021 with the help of a group of young boys.

According to the artist, the drug had a detrimental impact on him, causing him to hear a voice telling him not to pay for things and making him feel like a king.

Solidstar recounted a seven-hour trek he took from Awoyaya in Ibeju Lekki, Lagos, to the Oriental Hotel on Victoria Island during his fight against drug addiction.

He said, “A lot of things happened to me. A couple of young boys introduced me to this substance called ice. This was three years back. The thing really affected me a lot.

“Sometimes this substance will tell me you are king, you are this, you are that, make I no dey pay for stuffs. Can you imagine say I waka from Awoyaya to Oriental Hotel.”

Meanwhile, Naija News recalls that the Delta-born star, via his verified Instagram page, said he almost lost his life due to hard drug addiction.

The singer, who had been battling with drug addiction for a long time, urged fans to smoke marijuana if they find it difficult to stop drugs.

“I almost lost my life because of ice, Pills and cigarettes #stopdrugs if you can’t stop them all, smoke Igbo,” he wrote.