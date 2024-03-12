No Worker Can Survive On A Salary Less Than N100,000 – Reps Caucus Leader, Chinda

House of Representatives opposition caucus leader, Kingsley Ogundu Chinda, has said that no worker in Nigeria can live on a monthly wage that is less than N100,000.

The Rivers State-born lawmaker, along with 41 lawmakers from the 36 states of the federation and Abuja, tabled the timely motion on the living wage last week.

Shedding more light on the motion at the resumed plenary on Tuesday, Chinda explained that lawmakers are pushing for a living wage because they are not happy with the situation in the country.

He lamented that the take-home pay of workers can no longer take the worker home.

According to him, “No lawmaker today in Nigeria is happy about the situation in the country.

“That’s why we’re pushing for a living wage for all Nigerian workers. The take-home pay can not take the worker home. We are very disturbed by the turn of events.

“The rising inflationary rate in the country has had a negative effect on the cost of living with the galloping inflation that cuts across all facets of life.

“As captured in the motion, Trade Economics in 2018 reported the living wage for an individual Nigerian and a Nigerian family to N43,200 per month and N137,600/respectively but this is pre-subsidy removal.

“Presently, no labourer can live in Nigeria with a wage less than N100,000 monthly.

“Also, according to the World Bank report, low purchasing in the country occasioned by high inflationary rate has led to an increase in poverty across the country.

“But Nigerians should be rest assured that the resolutions reached by the HoR has been activated and the ad hoc committee will transmit outcome to Senate for speedy concurrence.

“As representatives of Nigerians, we are very disturbed, and we are not going to rest on our oars until there’s a permanent solution.”