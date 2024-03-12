Jigawa Assembly Suspends Four LG Chairmen Over Alleged N942 Million Misappropriation

The Jigawa State House of Assembly’s Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs has accused four local council chairmen of financial mismanagement, with an amount exceeding N942,033,814 involved.

In a plenary session overseen by Speaker Haruna Aliyu Dangyatin, the committee’s report brought to light misconduct identified during oversight functions in all 27 local government areas of the state.

Naija News learnt that the Jigawa State House of Assembly has suspended the four chairmen serving local government councils.

The lawmakers, led by Chairman of the House committee, Aminu Zakari, unanimously agreed to suspend the implicated chairmen, which include Muhammad Sani (Dutse), Bala Usman Chamo (Gumel), Ahmed Rufa’i (Ringim), and Alhaji Shehu Sule Udi (Auyo).

According to DAILY POST, the report specifies allegations such as unauthorized payments, illegal transactions, and financial irregularities.

Rufa’i faced allegations of embezzling over N543.6 million, redirecting funds meant for ecological purposes, and making questionable payments to certain individuals.

Sani was accused of making payments without vouchers, whereas Chamo from Dutse was suspended for engaging in illegal transactions worth N240,001,082.

Similarly, Udi faced allegations of administrative negligence and financial misconduct.

In line with the local government law of Jigawa State, the committee recommended indefinite suspension for the chairmen, pending further investigations, as stated in the recommendations submitted to the House.