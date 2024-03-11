Oscars 2024: Winners At The 96th Annual Academy Awards (Full List)

The 96th Oscars, the apex of showbiz accolades, offered a dose of intrigue and entertainment.

Christopher Nolan’s IMAX-sized biopic, Oppenheimer led the nominations heading into the evening, receiving 13 total nods, while Yorgos Lanthimos’ mad comedy Poor Things followed closely with 11 nominations and Martin Scorsese’s historical crime drama, Killers of the Flower Moon comes next with 10 nominations.

Oppenheimer stole the spotlight at the event with the three-hour epic movie, securing seven awards, including Best Actor, Best Director, and Best Picture accolades.

Here is the comprehensive list of winners at the 2024 Oscar Awards:

Best Picture: Among the remarkable nominees, “Oppenheimer” emerged victorious, surpassing contenders such as “Anatomy of a Fall,” “Barbie,” and “The Zone of Interest.”

Best Actor in a Leading Role: Bradley Cooper, Colman Domingo, Paul Giamatti, Cillian Murphy, and Jeffrey Wright captivated audiences with their captivating performances, with Murphy earning the accolade for his role in Oppenheimer.

Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Robert Downey Jr.’s portrayal in “Oppenheimer” secured him the win, standing out among accomplished actors like Sterling K. Brown, Robert De Niro, Ryan Gosling, and Mark Ruffalo.

Best Actress in a Leading Role: Emma Stone’s portrayal in “Poor Things” earned her recognition, surpassing the talents of Annette Bening, Lily Gladstone, Sandra Hüller, and Carey Mulligan.

Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Da’Vine Joy Randolph’s standout performance in “The Holdovers” secured her the win, competing against Emily Blunt, Danielle Brooks, America Ferrera, and Jodie Foster.

Best Directing: Christopher Nolan’s direction in “Oppenheimer” earned him the prestigious award, surpassing Justine Triet, Martin Scorsese, Yorgos Lanthimos, and Jonathan Glazer.

Best Animated Feature Film: “The Boy and the Heron” stood out as the winner in a category filled with exceptional animations like “Elemental,” “Nimona,” “Robot Dreams,” and “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”

Best Adapted Screenplay: The captivating narrative of “American Fiction” clinched the award, competing against “Barbie,” “Oppenheimer,” “Poor Things,” and “The Zone of Interest.”

Best Original Screenplay: “Anatomy of a Fall” stood out as the winner among original screenplays, surpassing “The Holdovers,” “Maestro,” “May December,” and “Past Lives.”

Best Cinematography: “Oppenheimer” shone in the category of cinematography, triumphing over “El Conde,” “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Maestro,” and “Poor Things.”