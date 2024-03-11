Current Price Of Cement In 36 States Of Nigeria

Despite efforts to stabilize cement prices in Nigeria through agreements between the federal government and cement manufacturers, the cost of a 50kg bag of cement continues to hover between N8,500 and N10,500 in retail markets.

This price range starkly contrasts with the N7,000 to N8,000 target agreed upon, underscoring persistent challenges in making construction materials affordable for Nigerians.

The recent spike in cement prices places Nigeria in a higher bracket than other African countries despite the presence of major cement brands such as Dangote, Lafarge, Ibeto, BUA, and UNICEM, which dominate the market.

These brands, known for their quality and wide distribution network, sell cement bags at almost uniform rates across the country.

Notably, Ibeto and BUA Cement are positioned as the more budget-friendly options in the Nigerian cement market. In contrast, Dangote Cement occupies a mid-range price point, whereas UNICEM and Lafarge Cement are priced at the higher end of the spectrum.

While wholesale purchases, equivalent to a trailer load, offer some cost-saving advantages, the retail prices remain significantly high for the average Nigerian consumer or small-scale builder.

Below is the current Price of a bag of cement in Nigeria.

Abia: N8,500 – N10,000

Adamawa: N8,500 – N10,000

Akwa Ibom: N8,500 – N10,000

Anambra: N8,500 – N10,000

Bauchi: N8,500 – N10,000

Bayelsa: N8,500 – N10,000

Benue: N8,500 – N10,000

Borno: N8,500 – N10,000

Cross River: N8,500 – N10,000

Delta: N8,500 – N10,000

Ebonyi: N8,500 – N10,000

Edo: N8,500 – N10,000

Ekiti: N8,500 – N10,000

Enugu: N8,500 – N10,000

Gombe: N8,500 – N10,000

Imo: N8,500 – N10,000

Jigawa: N8,500 – N10,000

Kaduna: N8,500 – N10,000

Kano: N8,500 – N10,000

Katsina: N8,500 – N10,000

Kebbi: N8,500 – N10,000

Kogi: N8,500 – N10,000

Kwara: N8,500 – N10,000

Lagos: N8,500 – N10,000

Nasarawa: N8,500 – N10,000

Niger: N8,500 – N10,000

Ogun: N8,500 – N10,000

Ondo: N8,500 – N10,000

Osun: N8,500 – N10,000

Oyo: N8,500 – N10,000

Plateau: N8,500 – N10,000

Rivers: N8,500 – N10,000

Sokoto: N8,500 – N10,000

Taraba: N8,500 – N10,000

Yobe: N8,500 – N10,000

Zamfara: N8,500 – N10,000

Abuja: N8,500 – N15,000