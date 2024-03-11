Business
Current Price Of Cement In 36 States Of Nigeria
Despite efforts to stabilize cement prices in Nigeria through agreements between the federal government and cement manufacturers, the cost of a 50kg bag of cement continues to hover between N8,500 and N10,500 in retail markets.
This price range starkly contrasts with the N7,000 to N8,000 target agreed upon, underscoring persistent challenges in making construction materials affordable for Nigerians.
The recent spike in cement prices places Nigeria in a higher bracket than other African countries despite the presence of major cement brands such as Dangote, Lafarge, Ibeto, BUA, and UNICEM, which dominate the market.
These brands, known for their quality and wide distribution network, sell cement bags at almost uniform rates across the country.
Notably, Ibeto and BUA Cement are positioned as the more budget-friendly options in the Nigerian cement market. In contrast, Dangote Cement occupies a mid-range price point, whereas UNICEM and Lafarge Cement are priced at the higher end of the spectrum.
While wholesale purchases, equivalent to a trailer load, offer some cost-saving advantages, the retail prices remain significantly high for the average Nigerian consumer or small-scale builder.
Below is the current Price of a bag of cement in Nigeria.
Abia: N8,500 – N10,000
Adamawa: N8,500 – N10,000
Akwa Ibom: N8,500 – N10,000
Anambra: N8,500 – N10,000
Bauchi: N8,500 – N10,000
Bayelsa: N8,500 – N10,000
Benue: N8,500 – N10,000
Borno: N8,500 – N10,000
Cross River: N8,500 – N10,000
Delta: N8,500 – N10,000
Ebonyi: N8,500 – N10,000
Edo: N8,500 – N10,000
Ekiti: N8,500 – N10,000
Enugu: N8,500 – N10,000
Gombe: N8,500 – N10,000
Imo: N8,500 – N10,000
Jigawa: N8,500 – N10,000
Kaduna: N8,500 – N10,000
Kano: N8,500 – N10,000
Katsina: N8,500 – N10,000
Kebbi: N8,500 – N10,000
Kogi: N8,500 – N10,000
Kwara: N8,500 – N10,000
Lagos: N8,500 – N10,000
Nasarawa: N8,500 – N10,000
Niger: N8,500 – N10,000
Ogun: N8,500 – N10,000
Ondo: N8,500 – N10,000
Osun: N8,500 – N10,000
Oyo: N8,500 – N10,000
Plateau: N8,500 – N10,000
Rivers: N8,500 – N10,000
Sokoto: N8,500 – N10,000
Taraba: N8,500 – N10,000
Yobe: N8,500 – N10,000
Zamfara: N8,500 – N10,000
Abuja: N8,500 – N15,000