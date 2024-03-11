70-Year-Old ‘Unlearned’ Man Bags Honourary Doctorate For Having 78 Inventions

A septuagenarian, Engr Hadi Usman, has recently been honoured with an honorary doctorate in Science from Gombe State University.

Naija News understands that Usman’s recognition is a result of his remarkable inventions in academia, which reportedly include a fuelless generator, a stove that operates on water, and a Vespa engine helicopter.

The news of his achievement has garnered widespread praise and admiration from Nigerians on various social media platforms.

Confirming the development, the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Governor of Gombe State, Safianu Danladi Maringa, remarked that Usman received the prestigious degree during the 10th, 11th, 12th, and 13th combined convocation of Gombe State University.

According to Vanguard, Usman, despite not having a Western Education, is also a lecturer at the same university.

Naija News understands that in addition to his other inventions, Usman has also created a radio station, a radio transmitter, and a handset.

In a recent interview, the skilled inventor revealed that he comes from Jekadafari Ward in the Gombe local government area and has been creating inventions for more than five decades.

He said, “I received education, but not Western education. I received an education in Qur’anic Studies. Afterward, I was sent to a village in Borno for further studies, completed the programme and graduated when I was 12 years old, and thereafter came back home and performed the ceremony.

“I have been inventing things since 1971, and I have 78 inventions. However, none of my inventions took so much time for research, like the construction of the stove that uses water to produce heat energy. I spent three years on that research and I wondered why there was no lightning and thunder in the dry season.”

It is worth mentioning that Nigeria has recently witnessed the emergence of skilled inventors who have developed innovative gadgets to assist individuals.

One such inventor is Yusuf Shamsudeen, a 30-year-old Chemistry graduate from Kano State University of Science and Technology (KUST), Wudil. Shamsudeen’s remarkable invention includes a water-powered stove.