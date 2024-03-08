Defense Minister Vows To Prioritize Welfare Of Armed Forces

Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru, has stated his commitment to improving the welfare of armed forces personnel to boost their morale.

Naija News reports that Badaru’s commitment was reiterated during a meeting with members of the House of Representatives Committee on Defence, as conveyed in a statement issued by the Director of Information, Press, and Public Relations of the ministry, Henshaw Ogubike, in Abuja on Friday.

Badaru said, “The ministry will do everything within its power to ensure that the Armed Forces welfare and entitlements are adequately given at the right time.

“This will serve as a motivating factor for them in the ongoing fight against insecurity in the country.”

According to Vanguard, the minister reiterated President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to ending terrorism, banditry, and insurgency nationwide while appealing for increased support from the National Assembly.

He highlighted the significant achievements of the Nigerian military in combatting various forms of insecurity, including banditry, kidnapping, oil theft, and terrorism.

Badaru praised the NASS for their harmonious collaboration with the ministry, showcased by the visit, stressing that the cooperation between the two entities was crucial in realizing the modest achievements.

Deliberating before the committee, the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Dr. Ibrahim Kana, presented its achievements and challenges, while the committee’s chairman, Babajimi Benson, underscored the visit’s purpose of identifying and aiding the ministry in resolving its challenges.

Meanwhile, a report indicated that the Nigerian Army has reviewed its personnel’s Ration Cash Allowance (RCA).

According to SaharaReporters, the allowance was increased from N1200 to N1500.

The document obtained by the aforementioned publication shows that the increment was in line with the Chief of Army Staff, Taoreed Lagbaja’s philosophy of transforming the Army into a well-trained, equipped, and highly motivated force.

The document was dated January 29, 2024, and signed by E.E. Emekah, a Major General, on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff.