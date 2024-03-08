Confusion Hits Osun As Newly Appointed Monarch Moves To Forcefully Perform Traditional Rights

The recently appointed Aree of Iree, Murtala Oyelakin, allegedly broke the door leading to the king’s seclusion shrine during an invasion of Odofin’s compound in Iree, Osun State.

According to DailyPost, he reportedly carried out the deed on Friday in an effort to compel entry for the traditional rites.

Naija News reports that reports detailed that he broke inside the temple, alongside some hoodlums, suspected criminals and unidentified outsider hunters.

It was learnt that during the invasion, individuals who accompanied Prince Oyelakin shot intermittently into the air before they quickly fled without carrying out any rituals.

Recall that the State Executive Council, acting on behalf of the State Government, recognized Prince Oyelakin as the new monarch after the town’s warrant chiefs withdrew their lawsuit.

The throne of the Aree became vacant following the release of a State Government White Paper in January, which nullified the appointment made by former governor Adegboyega Oyetola in the twilight of his administration in 2022.

The White Paper’s contents ordered the kingmakers contesting Oba Oluponnle’s nomination to drop their lawsuit in order to start a fresh one.

Even though the state’s judiciary employees were on a lengthy strike, which prevented the suit from being withdrawn, a few kingmakers chosen by the state government proceeded with the selection process, and the State Executive Council, chaired by Governor Adeleke, later approved it.

A new monarch is required by Iree custom to spend three days in solitude (Ipebi) within the Odofin’s compound before entering the palace.

The contentious Muritala Oyelakin is rumoured to be the first Aree not to undergo seclusion at Odofin’s compound.

It was discovered that the new monarch had abandoned the rites after traditional leaders in charge of the process refused to show up, arguing that the same had been performed on Oba Raphael Ademola Oluponnle and that repeating it for Oyelakin would be sacrilegious and manipulative.

The chiefs, Asalu, Odofin, and Oluode, stated that until Oba Oluponnle matures and joins his forebears, the objects employed in such traditional rites would not be retrieved and applied to anybody else.

Speaking on the development, the head of the Odofin compound, Bolanle Ojo, said, “It is practically impossible for us to accept another person into seclusion. Everything necessary traditionally was done and handed over to Oba Oluponnle, and we can’t retrieve it.

“We have never heard it in history that such rites were performed for two Obas at the same time in Iree and if we should allow it, it is an invitation to doom, which we have always been praying against.”

On his part, the Asalu of Iree, High Chief Taiwo Mariana, said, “I am the head of all deities in Iree. We conducted the necessary rites for Oba Oluponnle and it cannot be done twice; the government should please tread with caution by not using the Obaship matter to create confusion in Iree.

“All the stakeholders should please allow peace to reign. We have done the needful for Oba Oluponnle and we can not invite the wrath of our ancestors by engaging in sacrilegious act meant to serve personal interest of some people.”