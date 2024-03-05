FG Gives Update On New Minimum Wage Payment

The federal government is set to conduct a nationwide public hearing as part of the process towards the implementation of a new minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

A statement from the Federal Ministry of Finance disclosed that the public hearing would be done in the six geo-political regions of the country to gather diverse perspectives and recommendations on the new minimum wage.

The statement added that the six public hearings will hold in North-East, Yola; North-West, Kano; North-Central, Abuja; South-South, Uyo; South-East, Enugu, and South-West, Lagos on March 7, 2024.

The South-West zonal public hearing will hold in Lagos at the LTV Blue Roof Arena to be chaired by the Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun.

A diverse panel will lead the discussions including: Government representatives: Edun and Osun Governor Adeleke Ademola (representing State Governments); Employers’ representatives: Omo-Lamai Grace (Manufacturers Association) and Muhammed Nura (Nigeria Association of SMEs); Labour representatives Adeyanju Adewale (NLC) and Shuaibu Afusatu (TUC) as well as Labour and Employment Minister of State Onyejeocha Nkeiruka.

The Ministry stated that the public hearings offer a crucial opportunity for stakeholders to actively participate in shaping the national minimum wage policy by contributing their perspectives.

NLC Sends Message To Federal Govt, Discloses Only Condition That Would Stop Nationwide Strike

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has said that the only thing that would stop the nationwide strike over the hardship in the country is if the federal government honours the agreement it had with the congress.

The warning was contained in the latest letter written to the government.

The NLC dismissed claims by the federal government that it had fulfilled 80 per cent of the October 2, 2023, agreement with the organised labour.

Speaking via the letter dated February 29, 2024, the union urged the government to come out clean on any part of the agreement it fully fulfilled, warning that resorting to propaganda and disinformation was heightening restiveness among the citizens.

The NLC’s Acting General Secretary, Ismail Bello, advised the government to, between now and March 13, 2024, the deadline, fast-track the process of implementation of the agreement and avoid a looming industrial crisis.