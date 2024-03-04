Man Arraigned In Ebonyi For Allegedly Using Axe To Kill Brother’s Wife

The Ebonyi State Police Department has initiated court proceedings against Moses Nweze, 61, on allegations of murdering his elder brother’s wife.

The wife of his brother, Mary Nwomege, was said to have been slain by Nweze on February 24, 2024.

The victim’s daughter, Chinasa Nwomege, narrated the traumatic event, explaining how she was in the house when she abruptly noticed her mother’s laboured breathing.

On hurrying outside, she witnessed her uncle, Moses, hitting her mother on the head with an axe.

Her immediate call for help brought the neighbours to their aid, allowing them to quickly transport her mother to the hospital.

Chinasa voiced the family’s demand for justice for her deceased mother.

Nweze was arrested and subsequently appeared in an Abakaliki Magistrate Court on Monday, where Eze Chinagorom, the police counsel, revealed to the court that Nweze had attacked Mrs. Nwomege from behind with an axe, striking her on the head while she was cooking.

The charge against Nweze, as stated in court records, reads: “That you, Moses Nweze ‘m’, on February 24, 2024, at Edukwu Ndegazu in Ikwo Local Government Area within the jurisdiction of the Honourable Court, unlawfully caused the death of one Mary Nwomege “f” by hitting her with an iron axe.”

According to the police, Nweze violated Section 319 (1) of the Criminal Code Law Cap 33 Vol. 1, as stipulated by the 2009 Laws of Ebonyi State of Nigeria.

Upon hearing the charges, the Presiding Magistrate, Lilian Ogodo, announced the court’s lack of jurisdiction, leading to Nweze’s custody in the Abakaliki Correctional Service and forwarding the case file to the Ministry of Justice for subsequent steps.