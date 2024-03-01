British Council Increases IELTS Fee To N266,000

The British Council in Nigeria has again raised the examination fees for the International English Language Testing System (IELTS), marking the second increase within the same year.

This development has caused a stir among prospective test-takers already grappling with the financial implications of the previous hike.

Previously, the cost for various IELTS exam modules saw a significant rise of 29 percent from N107,500.

The adjustments were as follows: IELTS on computer academic and general training modules were priced at N139,000; IELTS on paper academic and general training modules at N134,000; UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) exams at N149,000; Life Skills exams at N130,000; and the One Skill Retake (O.S.R) at N87,570.

A recent update on its official website shows that the British Council has further revised these fees.

The new pricing structure is as follows: IELTS on computer academic and general training modules are now N266,000; IELTS on paper academic and general training modules at N256,500; UKVI exams at N285,500; and Life Skills exams at N249,000.

This substantial increase has sparked concerns among students and professionals seeking academic and career opportunities abroad, for whom the IELTS exam is a prerequisite.

The test, widely recognized by educational institutions and employers in English-speaking countries, assesses the English language proficiency of non-native speakers.

The council said, “The above fees will be subject to review based on the prevailing market dynamics.

“The change in fees is due to the evolving market dynamics and increased costs in the delivery of our exams.”

The council added that the updated prices for the IELTS range of tests will take effect from March 1.

In September 2023, the British Council increased the cost of IELTS from about N90,000 to N107,500.

At the time, the council said the new prices were necessary to sustain the high quality of standards for the testing experience.