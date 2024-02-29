Discover Africa’s Wealthiest Enterprises: Dangote Ranks 12th Among Top Companies

The Dangote Group, a multinational industrial conglomerate founded by Aliko Dangote, has been reported to be the 12th wealthiest company in Africa.

Dangote Group employed over 30,000 people and generated over US$4.1 billion in revenue in 2017.

The report highlighted that 11 South African-owned companies were listed among the top eleven positions, while Dangote held the twelfth spot with a net worth of $7.3 billion.

Naspers Limited, a South African-owned multinational internet, technology, and multimedia holding company, holds the top ranking with a net worth of $31.49 billion, while MTN Group Limited, a South African multinational corporation and mobile telecommunications provider, is placed at number 7 with a net worth of $8.3 billion.

Here is a list of Africa’s wealthiest corporations:

1. Naspers (South Africa) leads the pack with a staggering $31.49 billion net worth.

2. Following closely is First Rand (South Africa), with $18.7 billion, establishing a strong presence in the financial sector.

3. Standard Bank Group (South Africa) ranks third with an impressive $18 billion, symbolizing stability and growth in banking.

4. Capitec Bank (South Africa) secures the fourth spot, boasting $12.1 billion in net worth.

5. Gold Fields (South Africa) holds the fifth position, demonstrating robustness with $11 billion.

6. Vodacom (South Africa) stands at $10.1 billion, showcasing the telecommunications giant’s influence and reach.

7. MTN (South Africa) follows closely behind with $8.3 billion.

8. Sanlam (South Africa) ranks eighth with $8.2 billion, a testament to its strength in insurance and financial services.

9. Shoprite (South Africa) takes the ninth spot with $7.9 billion, exemplifying dominance in retail.

10. Bid Corp (South Africa) rounds up the top ten with $7.86 billion, reflecting its prowess in food service distribution.

11. AngloGold Ashanti (South Africa) stands at $7.69 billion, highlighting its leadership in the gold mining sector.

12. Dangote Cement (Nigeria) breaks the South African dominance, securing $7.3 billion in net worth, a testament to Nigeria’s presence in the region’s economy.