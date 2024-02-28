Infinix Gaming Master 6.0 Wraps Up With Major Wins

The Infinix Gaming Master 6.0 Tournament recently concluded after two weeks of intense competition, marking a significant milestone in the esports landscape in Nigeria. This year’s tournament, which took place from January 20 to February 3, 2024, featured some of the most popular games in the competitive scene, including Free Fire, Call of Duty Mobile, Farlight 84, and FIFA.

As one of the biggest esports events in the country, the Infinix Gaming Master 6.0 Tournament attracted a nationwide audience of gamers and spectators alike. Players of all skill levels participated, from seasoned veterans to ambitious newcomers, all trying to be the best and win the coveted title of Game Master.

The online qualifiers, which served as the battleground for these aspiring champions, were a showcase of skill, strategy, and determination, leading up to the highly anticipated grand finals. The grand finals were even more exhilarating, with players from around the globe showcasing their masterful gameplay across all four titles. Spectators were treated to masterful gameplay across all four titles, witnessing first-hand the skill and precision of the finalists.

Winners of the Infinix Gaming Master 6.0 Tournament reaped the rewards of their exceptional gaming skills, with each claiming a share of the N200,000 prize pool allocated to the featured games: Call of Duty: Mobile (6 teams), Free Fire (16 teams), and Farlight 84 (8 teams) and brand new HOT 40 gaming smartphones. This substantial reward not only serves as a significant incentive for the competitors but also underscores Infinix’s support and investment in the esports industry.

“Over the years, Infinix has been a proud supporter of esports in Nigeria, recognizing the potential of gaming as a legitimate career path and investing heavily in its growth,” said Oluwayemisi Ode, Integrated Marketing Communications & PR Manager at Infinix. “Beyond the competition, Infinix is committed to building a vibrant gaming community in Nigeria and providing resources, training, and support for aspiring gamers. We will strive to foster an inclusive and supportive environment where the gaming community can thrive and evolve,” she continued.