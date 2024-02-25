30th Screen Actors Guild Award Winners – [Full List]

The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards celebrated outstanding accomplishments in film and television performances for the year 2023 on Saturday night, with different individuals cruising home with multiple awards.

Naija News reports that the prestigious event was held at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California.

Oppenheimer took the shine at the event yesterday, securing three awards, including the coveted Best Cast in a Motion Picture accolade, setting the stage for the upcoming Oscars on March 10.

The SAG Awards stands out as the sole televised awards show dedicated solely to recognizing actors.

With a total of 13 awards given out for both television and film categories, the winners are chosen by the extensive and varied membership of SAG-AFTRA, which consists of over 130,000 performers.

Known for its elegant presentation, straightforward approach, and heartfelt atmosphere, the SAG Awards has earned a special place in the hearts of those in the entertainment industry and is considered one of the most prestigious accolades of awards season ever since its inception in 1995.

Below is the list of SAG award winners for 2023:

SAG Award For Film

Best cast in a motion picture: “Oppenheimer”

Best male actor in a leading role: Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Best female actor in a leading role: Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Best male actor in a supporting role: Robert Downey, Jr., “Oppenheimer”

Best female actor in a supporting role: Da'Vine Joy Randolph, "The Holdovers"

Best stunt ensemble: “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

SAG Award For Television Performance