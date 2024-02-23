Shop And Win With Infinix All Through February

This year’s Valentine’s was memorable for winners of Infinix’s “Love Through Time” promo as the smartphone brand fulfilled its promise of rewarding them with the all-new HOT 40 device.

The campaign aimed to deepen the bonds of love and concluded on a high note, with several couples sharing their heartwarming love stories. Three couples- @Magestic_mum, @gracifiedmayor, Mega, and Sophy won the hearts of many online with their interesting love stories and throwback pictures.

However, the celebration of love doesn’t end here. Infinix is committed to making this love season the most memorable yet, not just for those who express their affection online but also for their walk-in customers. Until the 29th of February, 2024, Infinix is offering an unmissable opportunity for customers to win over 600,000 Naira worth of gifts.

Here’s how it works:

●​ From now till 29th of February, 2024, buy any Infinix HOT 40, Note 30, or Zero 30 smartphone model and receive instant gifts

● ​You also automatically enter the raffle to win over 600,000 Naira worth of prizes for you and your loved one

● ​The Raffle draw will be done across the seven regions on the 29th of February. One winner will be selected from each region to win the grand prize.

You also get amazing discounts on Hot 30 series models during the love season.

For more details and information on all promos, follow Infinix Nigeria on Instagram, Facebook, X, and TikTok.