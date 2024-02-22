BREAKING: Senate Rejects Bill To Extend Tenure Of NASS Clerk, Sani Tambuwal, Others

The proposal to extend the tenure of the Clerk of the National Assembly from 35 to 40 years, potentially benefiting the incumbent Clerk, Sani Tambuwal, was rejected and withdrawn following a heated debate on Thursday.

Naija News reports that the bill, sponsored by Senate Leader Michael Opeyemi, advocates for the extension of tenure for the Clerk and other Directors within the administrative framework of the National Assembly.

The proposed legislation was titled: ‘A bill for an Act to make provisions for the retirement age of staff of National Assembly Service and for other related Matters, 2024.’

The bill faced significant opposition, particularly from Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, who questioned the distinction between National Assembly staff employed by the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) and those in other government agencies.

Questioning the bill’s justification, the ex-deputy Governor of Abia State rejected the emphasis on specialization provided by the bill’s sponsor, asserting that there was no valid reason for the 10th Assembly to adopt misguided practices regarding National Assembly personnel.

Senator Zangon Daura Nasir Sani, representing Katsina North, urged the Senate President to dismiss the bill, citing its lack of merit, while Senator Ali Ndume, from Borno South, emphasized the potential negative judgment of future generations if lawmakers prioritized the interests of a select few contained in the bill.

Naija News understands that due to opposition from those against the bill, certain lawmakers supporting the bill could not voice their opinions, causing chaos in the Senate, prompting Senate President Godswill Akpabio to adjourn the bill’s consideration indefinitely, deeming it controversial.