Kaduna’s Northern Christian Community Appeals To Government For Assistance Amidst Rising Violence

Northern Christians in Kaduna, through the Kaduna State Chapter of Congress of Northern Nigeria Christians (CNNC), have raised urgent concerns over the relentless violence by bandits in local communities.

Naija News reports that the CNNC issued a statement on Tuesday, through its state chairman, Bulus Dogara, pleading for government intervention to address the escalating crisis.

The recent brutal attacks in Kwassam, Kauru Local Government Area, and Gindin Dutse Makyali village, Kajuru Local Government Area, have left the CNNC deeply dismayed.

The attacks resulted in the tragic loss of innocent lives, with some victims suffering unimaginable horrors, including being burnt beyond recognition. Homes were set ablaze, and essential belongings and food supplies were ruthlessly destroyed, exacerbating the suffering of already vulnerable communities.

The CNNC implored both the federal and Kaduna State governments to launch immediate investigations into these horrific incidents, as well as other ongoing killings in the state and across the nation.

The group emphasized the importance of holding the perpetrators accountable, regardless of their affiliations.

Furthermore, the CNNC highlighted the urgent need for humanitarian aid to support the victims of these senseless attacks. They advocated for assistance in rebuilding homes destroyed by the assailants, providing essential building materials to ensure that affected families have shelter and can begin to rebuild their lives.

By addressing the root causes of the violence and offering tangible support to affected communities, the CNNC believes that government intervention can help mitigate the devastating impact of these atrocities and restore peace and stability to Kaduna and beyond.