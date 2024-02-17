Mauritania’s President Named AU Chairman For 2024

The President of Mauritania, Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, has been elected as the new chairman of the African Union for 2024 by the Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU).

Ghazouani has taken over as Chairperson of the Union from President Azali Assoumani, who held the position in 2023.

Naija News reports that on Saturday, February 17, he was selected during the 37th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union (AU) Heads of State and Government in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Meanwhile, analysts stress the urgency for the AU to swiftly establish a consensus on its approach to engagement with the G20, representing over 85 percent of the global GDP.

The regional director of the Institute for Security Studies in Addis Ababa, Paul-Simon Handy, emphasized that AU’s participation in the G20 would elevate its role in international affairs, urging the need for expedited development of effective working methods.

The founding director of Amani Africa think tank, Solomon Dersso, acknowledged the challenges ahead, likening the process to the negotiations and compromises seen within the European Union.