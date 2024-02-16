Top 7 Smart Accessories Guaranteed To Boost Your Productivity And Social Connections In 2024

As we kick-start the New Year, it’s the perfect time to invest in smart accessories that can truly transform our productivity and enhance our social connections. With technology advancing at a rapid pace, there are now a plethora of innovative gadgets and accessories available that can seamlessly integrate into our daily lives.

From smartwatches to wireless earbuds, the market is flooded with options designed to make our lives easier and more efficient. In this blog post, we will explore the top 7 smart accessories that are guaranteed to boost your productivity and social connections throughout the New Year. So, get ready to embrace the power of technology and take your personal and professional life to new heights.

Sony PlayStation 5:

Social bonding could be monotonous and unexciting especially when you get to play the same board games all the time. Having an entertainment piece with a variety of games to play brings the spark in any social meet-up. The PlayStation 5 (PS5) is a home video game console developed by Sony Interactive Entertainment. The main hardware features of the PlayStation 5 include a solid-state drive optimized for high-speed data streaming, an AMD GPU capable of 4K resolution display at up to 120 frames per second.

It is the perfect gadget to enjoy games with friends, family & relatives while relaxing after a hectic day at work. PlayStation are highly competitive and sparks up fun and entertainment at home. Your social connection just took a new twist with the presence of this super gadget in your household.

JBL Xtreme 3 Portable waterproof speaker

Take your music wherever you go with the JBL Xtreme 3 Portable Waterproof Speaker. This rugged and durable speaker is not only water-resistant but also delivers exceptional sound quality. This year, whether you’re hosting a party or enjoying some downtime by the pool, this speaker is guaranteed to keep the tunes flowing. With its superior sound quality and portable design, this speaker will fill your home with crystal-clear, immersive sound. The most interesting feature of this speaker is the waterproof feature which breaks the limitation of space and location. You could enjoy quality music with friends and family in the beach, pools & outdoor terrain without the fear of water damaging your speaker.

Oraimo Earbuds:

Whether you’re a music lover or simply enjoy listening to podcasts or audiobooks, the oraimo earbuds are a must-have accessory. The latest TWS wireless earbuds are the best in the market. With their ergonomic design and high-quality sound, these earbuds will take your audio experience to the next level. There is no doubt; the technicians in oraimo Nigeria are geniuses because their earbuds are just remarkable; oraimo has discovered that when Nigerians enjoy Afrobeat, they have a distinct preference for powerful bass. In response to this, oraimo has meticulously fine-tuned its technology with African users in mind and is proud to introduce the HavyBass™ algorithm. This innovative feature is specifically designed to enhance the bass experience. With oraimo earbuds, users can now immerse themselves in the rich, deep bass of Afrobeat music and enjoy an unparalleled listening experience. they offer a seamless wireless connection and come with a charging case that provides hours of playtime, making them perfect for long travels or daily commutes. Don’t take my word for it! Check out the ranges of earbuds on their official website: https://eshop.oraimo.com/3vRrNeA or any authorized oraimo stores nearest to you. With their long battery life, an advanced features like noise cancellation and HavyBass™ algorithm, these earbuds are perfect for work calls, workouts, or simply enjoying your favorite music. Wireless freedom just got sleeker!

Oraimo Smart Watch:

If you’re in the market this year for a digital wristwatch with amazing features, look no further than the oraimo Smart Watch. This stylish timepiece combines the classic design of digital watch with smart features like call, SMS, 100 contacts +SOS contact, message notifications, activity tracking, heart rate, & blood oxygen level monitor. With its long battery life and water resistance, this watch is not only functional but also durable, making it the perfect everyday accessory. The recently introduced oraimo Watch 4 Plus has a large 2.01” high-definition screen for crystal-clear visuals 10% larger viewable area than Apple Ultra. Compared to the Apple Watch Ultra, which offers 36 hours of battery life, the oraimo Watch 4 Plus boasts an impressive usage time of up to 168 hours. This extended battery life helps you steer clear of battery worries, freeing you from the need to charge your watch daily.

The lucid visuals make it easy to navigate through menus, read messages, and view notifications, ensuring a seamless user experience. It enables all-day health monitoring, built-in music player, extensive sport modes, & HD Bluetooth calling functionality; making it the perfect companion for those looking to elevate their lifestyle this New Year.

Lovaky 3 DPI Adjustable Cordless USB Keyboard and Mouse: Wireless Keyboard is an excellent option for someone who regularly needs to set up a home office while traveling in between work and appointments. Keeping up with your busy schedule just got easier with this device. It is compatible with all of your gadgets and could help take your productivity to the max.

The keyboard has a wireless range of 33 feet and can connect to up to three devices at once, with simple transitions between them.

The round fingertip dishes on each key provide an excellent user experience. This increases typing speed and accuracy while minimizing noise. If you have daring goals this year, you may consider getting yourself a Lovaky 3 DPI Adjustable Cordless USB Keyboard and Mouse to improve your productivity and take your goals to the next level.

Apple Airpod Max:

This is for music lovers that wants to take their music listening to the max. Air Pods Max employ computational audio to deliver a revolutionary listening experience, with a powerful Apple designed H1 processor in each cup, our proprietary acoustic design, and smart software. Computational audio helps block outside noise, adjusts music to the fit and seal of your ear cushions, and makes movie scenes feel like they’re happening all around you by tapping into each chip’s 10 audio cores. So if you are like me that don’t like to be disturbed when you listen to music, then the Apple Airpod Max is the perfect gadget for you this New Year.

20,000 mAH Samsung Powerbank:

Last but certainly not least, the Samsung Powerbank is a must-have gadget for anyone on the go. Whether you’re traveling, attending holiday parties, or simply out and about, this portable charger will ensure that your devices never run out of battery. With its high-capacity battery, Super-Fast Charging at 25W output fast charging capability, and multiple charging ports, this Powerbank is an essential tool to keep you connected throughout the holiday season. The 20,000 mAH Samsung Battery Pack, with its triple-port charging capabilities, can power three devices at the same time for additional convenience and significantly less fuss.

We feel that tech gadgets are all about making your life easier and more enjoyable. For this list, we reviewed products from leading makers in superior tech and smart gadget categories. Shopping for new gadget may sometimes be a daunting task, to help you narrow down your choices, we have curated a list and hope you found this useful while choosing the perfect entertainment gadget this New Year.

So get yourself equipped in 2024, as you prepare to embrace the future and unlock your full potentials & build amazing social connections with these cutting edge accessories this Year.