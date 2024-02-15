Video: Gbadamosi Reacts As Lagos Residents Are Flogged While Collecting Free Bread From Government

A former Lagos State governorship candidate of the African Democratic Party (ADP), Babatunde Gbadamosi, has shared a video of Lagos residents being flogged over free food.

Naija News reports that the viral video showed the moment some individuals in Lagos Islands who gathered to collect bread palliatives were being flogged during the sharing process.

Loaves of bread were given out to residents to cushion the effects of the current economic hardships in the country.

However, things got a bit rowdy during the distribution, and those who queued up for the free bread were flogged to maintain order.

The person recording the video could be heard saying, “Hey, bread hundred Naira is the reason they are flogging people like this.”

Speaking on the video, Gbadamosi wrote: “The scenes you are witnessing in this video happened just a few days ago in Lagos Island.

“Lagos Island is the only LGA where the APC managed to win the highest number of votes allowed to be cast at the last elections.

“It is the headquarters of Yorùbá Ponú in the whole world. The people being beaten into line with canes over a loaf of bread are mostly Yorùbá Ponú APC voters.

“Political Choices have CONSEQUENCES.”