Hon. Ajanaku: Cashew Farmers Seek IG Intervention Over Illegal Operations

…Urges IG call Edo, Ogun state Police Commissioner call to order

The Farmers Forum of Nigeria (FFN) has called on the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to intervene in the alleged illegal operations of Honorable Ojo Ajanaku, who is accused of hijacking cashew produce along highways in Nigeria under the National Cashew Association of Nigeria (NCAN).

In a statement signed by the National Spokesperson, Barrister Ibrahim Adama, the FFN stated that there is an ongoing court case between the NCAN and the Kogi State Cashew Stakeholders Association.

According to the statement, “It would be contempt of court if the police commissioners in Edo, Ogun, Osun, or Lagos state take sides with the NCAN and impede the movement of farm produce in their respective states.”

The statement claimed that three trucks of cashew produce are currently being held in Ibilo, Edo state, by thugs working with Hon. Ojo Ajanaku and with the aid of the police in the area.

“We appeal to the Inspector General of Police to intervene and urge the police in Edo state not to allow Mr. Ojo to use them to harass produce that has met all the required standards, as this could further escalate tension in the country,” the statement read.

“We, the farmers and critical cashew stakeholders, are appealing to the Inspector General of Police to wade in pending the determination of the case in the Federal High Court.”

Barrister Ibrahim also appealed to the police in Edo state not to allow Mr. Ojo to use them to harass produce that has met all its standards, as this could further escalate tension in the country. Nigeria, as a country, is going through a lot, and any action that can provoke a negative public reaction should be carefully avoided as much as possible.