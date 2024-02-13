Glorious End to #AFCON2023 as TECNO Puts Smiles on the Faces of Nigerians

In an exhilarating conclusion to one of Africa’s most beloved sporting events, the 2023 African, the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) captivated fans worldwide, culminating in a triumphant victory for Côte d’Ivoire.

The Ivoirians returned dramatically to defeat the Super Eagles of Nigeria 2-1. The grand finale, marked by skillful play and unyielding spirit, has not only celebrated the prowess of African football but has also spotlighted TECNO’s pivotal role in enhancing the fan experience throughout the tournament.

As the exclusive smartphone sponsor of AFCON, TECNO has seamlessly blended technology with the love of the game, engaging fans across the continent and beyond in unprecedented ways. Their commitment to elevating the excitement of the tournament was evident through various initiatives designed to bring fans closer to the action and each other.

One of the highlights of TECNO’s involvement was the groundbreaking 108 million promo, a campaign that resonated deeply with Nigerian fans. The promo saw numerous winners walk away with many exciting prizes, ranging from cashback offers to the latest TECNO smartphones and, for a lucky few, an all-expenses-paid trip to Côte d’Ivoire to witness the AFCON spectacle firsthand..

Moreover, TECNO’s series of watch parties across Nigeria fostered a vibrant community among football lovers. These gatherings were about viewing the matches and sharing in the collective joy and passion for football, further strengthened by TECNO’s innovative technology.

Milen Oyinlola, TECNO’s PR Manager, reflected on the impact of these initiatives, stating, “Our sponsorship with CAF for this competition and the launch of the 108 million promo were rooted in a deep passion for football and a commitment to the African sports community. We aimed to create a more immersive and engaging experience for fans, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive. The joy and unity we’ve seen among Nigerian football lovers and the wider sports community are a testament to the power of technology in bringing people together.”

Milen further emphasised the importance of such initiatives in fostering a stronger bond between the brand and its consumers. “Through our efforts, we’ve been able to showcase our advanced technological offerings and deepen our connection with the Nigerian football and sports community and, most importantly, Africa at large. This has been an opportunity for TECNO to reinforce our commitment to supporting the passions that drive our consumers, and we’re thrilled to have been part of such a historic moment in African football.”

An attendee at the final watch party held on Sunday in Ogba, Emeka Okonkwo, expressed his gratitude, stating, “The atmosphere was electrifying, and watching the final with fellow fans made the victory even sweeter. TECNO has outdone themselves, making us feel like we were in the stadium. Winning a new smartphone was the cherry on top of an unforgettable experience.”

TECNO’s commitment to African football and its fans has been unwavering. Their involvement in AFCON has showcased their technological prowess and demonstrated a deep understanding of what football means to the continent. As the tournament ends, the legacy of this year’s AFCON and TECNO’s contribution will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on fans, especially Nigerians who have been brought together to celebrate the beautiful game.