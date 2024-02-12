Infinix Storms Universities With “Game On with Hot 40″ Campus Tour

From the bustling streets of Lagos to the scenic campuses of the University of Port Harcourt, Bayero University Kano, University of Ibadan, Nnamdi Azikiwe University Akwa, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and University of Abuja, Infinix Nigeria is on a mission to ignite the passion for football in every corner of the country with its “Game On with Hot 40” campus tour.

The “Game On with Hot 40” campus tour, starting on the 7th of February, 2024 will feature an exhilarating 5-a-side football competition across universities. The winning team from each campus will take home N300,000, with N150,000 for the first runner-up, and N100,000 for the second runner-up.

Infinix Nigeria has proudly partnered with MTN Nigeria to ensure that the “Game On with Hot 40” campus tour is fun-filled, unforgettable and exciting.

One standout feature of the HOT 40 is its rapid charging capability. With the 33W Enduring FastCharge technology, combined with a 5000mAh long-lasting battery and the exclusive Power Marathon solution, you can count on all-day standby time or up to 2 hours of calling even when the battery is as low as 5%. Also, with just 5 minutes of charging, you can enjoy a full 90-minute football game.