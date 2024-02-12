FIRS Speaks On Going After Taaoma, Mr Macaroni, Other Skit Makers And Influencers Over Tax Payment

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has said it has no plans to tax skitmakers, influencers and other digital content creators.

Naija News recalls that the Special Adviser on Media to the chairman of the FIRS, Dare Adekambi, was quoted as saying that social media content creators and influencers constituted a major block of tax evaders.

He said content creators and influencers constitute a significant block of tax evaders, adding that a law in Nigeria requires everybody who earns income to pay tax.

Adekambi stressed that the FIRS would meet with content creators and influencers and make them see why they should voluntarily pay tax.

But an official of the agency who spoke to NAN anonymously on Monday, said skit makers are individuals who do not fall within the purview of the FIRS.

The FIRS official stated that the agency does not tax Personal Income Tax but only collects Company Income Tax.

He said: “FIRS does not tax Personal Income Tax; State governments do.

“FIRS collects Company Income Tax. Only those who are corporate names and earn profit of N25 million and more are required to pay tax.”