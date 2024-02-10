S*x Addiction Led To Breakup With Baby Mama, Says Rapper Cassper Nyovest

South African rapper, Cassper Nyovest, disclosed that sex addiction was the cause of his split with his baby mama, Thobeka Majozi, with whom he welcomed a son in September 2020.

Naija News reports that in a recent episode of Mpoomy Ledwaba’s podcast, Nyovest confirmed that he and his baby mama are no longer together.

He admitted to “hurting” his baby mama during their relationship, but he disclosed that he has since turned over a new leaf and embraced Christianity.

Nyovest said, “I created a serious mess. I hurt my baby mama so much. We broke up, and I have been single for two years.”

“I was addicted to sex and sexual immorality in general. I had such a big ego, and I thought I was better than everyone else. I was humble in the sense that I was a good person, and I didn’t offend anyone. I was headed straight for hell if I didn’t have that wake-up.”

Meanwhile, the South African hip-hop artist, asserted that Amapiano from South Africa had surpassed Nigeria’s afrobeats as the “fastest growing genre in the world,” expressing pride in having a genre that represents South Africa on the global stage.

Despite Amapiano’s dominance in the music industry and its representation of South Africa, Nyovest mentioned that he has no plans to delve into the Amapiano trend.